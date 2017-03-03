Why We Dance: SilverTribe’s Take on Native Art in Motion

These pieces are more than art; they are the heart and soul of Native American belief. The craftsmanship that goes into them is nothing short of spectacular.

Earlier this year, the Denver Art Museum hosted “Why We Dance: American Indian Art in Motion,” a multi-sensory exhibit of videos, paintings, and powwow dancing. The collection of art combined the ingenuity of multiple Native American artists and featured an array of multimedia art that had more to offer once paired with ceremonial dancing.

Across every tribe in the United States, Native Americans have used dancing ceremonies to express their beliefs and convey prayer to the higher powers of nature.

The unique and eclectic display featured masks that shifted expression as easily as a person changes their face, sand paintings that serve a single purpose then are immediately destroyed, and many other stunning pieces that come alive with movement.

SilverTribe’s spokesman, Chris Anderson, commented “I think what makes ‘Why We Dance’ so unique is that it gives people the chance to share in the deep beauty of Native culture. These pieces are more than art; they are the heart and soul of Native American belief. The craftsmanship that goes into them is nothing short of spectacular.”

Anderson concluded by saying, “These pieces remind us of the connectivity of Native American belief and nature. These works hold the essence of our passage through time and how simple changes can become beautiful forms of art.”

