The CFO Alliance announces the availability of the 2016 CFO Roundtable Series Year-End Report. The 34-page report highlights key insights and takeaways from more than 30 CFO Roundtable events held from coast to coast across the United States in 2016.

Each quarter The CFO Alliance Roundtables focused on topics that impacted CFO success in delivering on high expectations going into 2016, while injecting research data from multiple surveys and studies throughout the year, including the annual CFO Sentiment Study and the CFO Alliance Mid-Market Executive Compensation Study. The Roundtables live inter-active format was successful in engaging Finance executives from organizations of all sizes across a diverse set of industries. The report summarizes key takeaways and insights gleaned from each, uniquely themed quarterly Roundtable series. The Roundtable themes for each quarter were:

Quarter 1: The CFOs Impact on Corporate Performance in 2016

Quarter 2: Risk Exposures CFOs Need to Own

Quarter 3: Igniting Growth as the CFO: Cultivating a High Performance Team

Quarter 4: The Crystal Ball for CFO Success: What Matters Most Going into 2017

“The CFO Alliance 2016 Roundtables were a tremendous success and continue to be the cornerstone of our value proposition with thousands of executives actively participating from across the continent and the globe,” states Nick Araco, CEO of The CFO Alliance. “The CFO Roundtable Year-End Report captures the essence of the group interactions, along with many key takeaways that CFOs can leverage in impacting performance across the enterprise.”

The complete 2016 CFO Roundtable Series Year-End Report is available to view by clicking here.

About the CFO Alliance

The CFO Alliance is a leading network of over 6,000 CFOs and other executives in middle market organizations, both private and public. The CFO Alliance is both a collaborative online community platform, and the host of frequent learning and networking events in more than 10 cities across North America. In addition, The CFO Alliance sponsors several important studies each year including the Annual CFO Sentiment Study, the Annual Mid-Market Executive Compensation Study, frequent "Pulse" surveys on timely topics, and this Roundtable Series Summary. For membership or sponsorship information, visit http://www.TheCFOAlliance.org, or call 484-437-2750.