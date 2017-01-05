Viaduct Names New Managing Director

We are very excited to have Johan join the team. We have full confidence that his breadth of experience and entrepreneurial spirit will have a positive impact not only on the talent collaborative, but also on our startup ecosystem as a whole.

Johan Klarin has been named Managing Director at Viaduct and—starting on January 9, 2017—will lead the talent collaborative in its mission to address the wide-ranging challenges facing startups and small businesses. Working out of the Innovation Center on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, Johan will spearhead the development and implementation of business and growth strategies for Viaduct, helping to execute the new organization’s mission.

Johan joins Viaduct from VDBI, which he founded in 2014 to revolutionize the way in which architects market their services. Having launched two successful startup businesses himself since 2012, he brings a fundamental understanding of the challenges that impact emerging companies; this experience will be invaluable as Johan partners with businesses and helps them navigate their unique roads to growth. Johan also holds an MBA from the State University of New York at Buffalo, a BA in History from University College London, and is a past winner of the Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition.

“We are very excited to have Johan join the team,” said Scott Stenclik, CEO of Viaduct. “We have full confidence that his breadth of experience and entrepreneurial spirit will have a positive impact not only on the talent collaborative, but also on our startup ecosystem as a whole.”

Johan will work closely with local entrepreneurs and investors, as well as with a newly constituted advisory board comprised of representatives from key regional stakeholder groups. In years to come, Viaduct will play an increasingly important role in the support of emerging businesses, and Johan’s work will be a foundational part of this effort.

About Viaduct

Based in Buffalo, NY, Viaduct addresses talent acquisition and other business challenges facing startups and small businesses. Viaduct’s initial focus is on supporting these firms in the Buffalo Niagara region by providing strategic advice, access to talent services, informational programming, resources, and funding.

