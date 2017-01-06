The beauty of nature is something we can all take from and Welch describes the lasting elegance of nature in a refined tone that all readers can relate to.

NativeAmericanJewelry.com is a company that works with Native artists from the Southwest region to expose their work to the larger public. From the day they were founded, the organization’s goal has been to collect great pieces of art and show people the art, history, and culture of Native Americans.

Recently, Google has honored one of the most celebrated writers in Native American culture today, James Welch. Both his poetry and novels have been received by the public in great regard. One of his stories, Winter in the Blood, was adapted into a feature film by fellow Native American writer Sherman Alexie.

It’s no surprise that Google would choose to honor such a great figure in Native American culture, especially since the recent uproar with the Standing Rock pipeline protests.

NativeAmericanJewelry.com spokesman, Steven Onida, has been working with the company’s artists to create a new collection centered on one of Welch’s most famous poems, “Dreaming Winter,” which intimately describes a moment in Welch’s life, living on 40 acres of land in Montana during his youth. Onida commented, “I have great admiration and respect for Welch’s work. The beauty of nature is something we can all take from and Welch describes the lasting elegance of nature in a refined tone that all readers can relate to.”

The latest collection brings together a series of pieces from Native American artists that embody the wonderful beauty and spirit of nature.

Among the many pieces featured in this new collection, people will be able to find turquoise necklaces from the Navajo tribe, Hopi sterling silver rings by acclaimed artist George Phillips, and Zuni multi-stone bracelets.

The beautiful art inspired by the Native American community is something that NativeAmericanJewelry.com seeks to preserve with their collaboration efforts and hopes people will take advantage of the company’s latest selection.

Onida ended his comments with, “We’ve worked hard to bring this collection to the public, but what we really want people to know is the heart and soul the artists put into these pieces to make them truly unique and beautiful. In the words of Welch, ‘Let me join / the other kings, the ones who trade their knives / for a sack of keys. Let me open any door, / stand winter still and drown in a common dream.’”

People that are interested in checking out the collection and the other Native American jewelry the company has to offer can browse their site, here.