G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Winter 2017 Mid-Market Grid report for Web Content Management Software to help businesses make the best web content management technology buying decision. HubSpot, WordPress.org and Sitefinity were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Kentico, Episerver CMS, Ingeniux CMS and Joomla were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. HubSpot earned the highest overall satisfaction score and the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:

•The Mid-Market Grid for Web Content Management includes only reviews from users at companies with 51 to 1,000 employees. Drupal moved to the Niche quadrant in the Mid-Market Grid, leaving its Contender placement in the overall Grid Report.

About the Mid-Market Grid report for Web Content Management Software:

●The report is based on more than 687 reviews written by business professionals.

●Of the 94 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Web Content Management category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

