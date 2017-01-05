The goal of Growers Supply’s February CEA hands-on workshop is to educate growers of any background about a variety of sustainable growing opportunities and technologies.

Growers Supply is currently offering a Pre-Registration Discount on its upcoming February CEA Hands-On Workshop. Participants that sign up by January 31, 2017 will get $200 off the $995 registration fee, making the class only $795.

The CEA Hands-On Workshop will be held February 22 – 24 at the company’s CEA Learning Center East in South Windsor, Connecticut.

This $795 fee will cover the three day educational course, three nights of lodging, Growers Supply’s curriculum workbook and lunch each day at the CEA workshop. Upon course completion, the $795 fee will be returned as a product credit that can be used towards any controlled environment agriculture related merchandise, which includes greenhouses, aquaponics or hydroponic systems, growing accessories and more.

The goal of Growers Supply’s February CEA hands-on workshop is to educate growers of any background about a variety of sustainable growing opportunities and technologies. Participants will receive an informative course where Growers Supply experts and industry specialists will educate the attendees on the latest trends in controlled environment agriculture, year-round hydroponic growing and aquaponics. Some of the topics participants will get trained on include greenhouse automation, designing and laying out a greenhouse, disease and pest control, troubleshooting in hydroponics, hydroponic benefits, the basics of fish farming and aquaponics and more.

With this exclusive Pre-Registration Discount, the seats will go fast, so be sure to sign up before the CEA workshop is full. To sign up for the upcoming February CEA Hands-On Workshop contact Kelley Roche at 800.476.9715 ext. 1649 or email her through the contact box. Normal registration will begin February 1st and end one week prior to the event.

Click here for more information on the workshop.