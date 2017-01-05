Vivitar Unveils Vivi: Affordable Voice Assistant Smart Speaker

The All New Vivi Voice Assistant Speaker by Vivitar

(CES Booth #16038) -- Vivitar, a legacy family brand of fun and affordable tech products, unveils at 2017 CES® this week the new Vivi Voice Assistant Speaker - a sleek, hands-free speaker that can control all smart home products including Vivitar’s as well as play music, weather forecasts, news briefs, and more through simple voice commands. Starting at just $99, “Vivi” offers an affordable alternative to the Amazon Echo - but can also be paired to work directly with it to expand your smart home universe. The Vivi Voice Assistant Speaker and other new offerings from Vivitar will be previewed at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 5 - 8, 2017, at the Central Hall, Booth #16038.

With an influx of new speakers hitting the market that are both integrated with and inspired by Amazon Echo, Vivitar created Vivi to keep with its mission of delivering the latest tech at a more affordable price point. After a quick setup, the speaker can be integrated right into your home, with a sleek, curved tower that fits easily into any decor. Play your favorite tunes while enjoying Vivi’s beautiful, clear 360-degree sound. Program the speaker to control the full range of smart home products, including security cameras, light bulbs, and plugs. Build your next grocery shopping list, get the latest forecast, or find out which team won last night’s football game. In addition to its own features, Vivi can also be paired to work directly with the Amazon Echo as part of a complete smart home ecosystem.

The Vivi Voice Assistant Speaker starts at $99. For more information, check out Vivitar at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #16038, or visit http://www.vivitar.com.

About Vivitar

Vivitar designs and manufactures affordable consumer electronics ranging from on-trend digital lifestyle products for millennial consumers to cameras and accessories for amateur and professional photographers. With a rich heritage dating back to 1938, the company's portfolio today spans mobile and audio accessories, cameras, and a constantly evolving array of specialty products in emerging electronics categories. It also is the largest supplier of digital still cameras, camcorders and accessories around the world, harkening back to its origins as an importer of photographic equipment and its subsequent development of industry-leading mass-market cameras, lenses and flashes. A division of Sakar International since 2008, Vivitar is headquartered in Edison, NJ, with offices in the United Kingdom, Latin America, Canada, Australia and Hong Kong, and global retail distribution through more than 100,000 mass market and specialty locations. For more information, visit http://www.vivitar.com or follow the company on social media at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.