WBENC Grants DiRAD WBE Certification

Maria Massa, President of DiRAD Technologies, recently announced that the company has been certified as a WBE by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), which is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States.

WBENC connects member companies like Walmart, Microsoft, Accenture, AT&T and many others to qualified WBE companies. The certification is also recognized by many government agencies across the United States. “We are very fortunate to have been vetted and certified by WBENC,” said Massa. “We look forward to creating meaningful partnerships and new business opportunities.”

About DiRAD Technologies

Founded in 1984, DiRAD Technologies, Inc. is a telecommunications solution provider, delivering next-generation Unified Communications, Contact Center Services, Cloud, Mobile, and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) solutions. DiRAD partners with customers to deliver dramatic results using innovative technology, resulting in improved customer service, efficiency, and cost savings.

