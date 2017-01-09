I am extremely excited to join ranks with the team at PCS. I feel confident that my desire for excellence fits in perfectly with the quality of deliverables consistently produced for their clients.

Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), industry recognized for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards Compliance Consulting Services, is pleased to announce the addition of Rick Terrill, P.E., strengthening its industry experience and operational expertise. Rick is a Registered Professional Engineer and holds a Master of Business Administration from Amber University, Texas and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Oklahoma.

Rick comes to PCS as an accomplished compliance and regulatory executive with extensive expertise in engineering, operations, regulatory support, training/development, compliance management, audits, reporting, and ethics. As the past Director of Compliance and Director of Regulatory and Market Support for Luminant, Rick carries a proven track record of success in initiating, implementing and leading a fleet-wide state and federal regulatory compliance program. He is experienced in all aspects of reliability compliance for generation assets. Rick is recognized as a skilled communicator able to converse effectively with craft employees, technical professionals, managers, senior executives and regulators.

As part of his duties with Luminant, Rick monitored NERC and ERCOT regulatory activities, developed and maintained professional interfaces with regulatory agencies, and actively participated in ERCOT protocols and the requirements development process. He also interfaced activities between generation and the commercial group. Rick represented the company as the NERC registered ballot body member to vote on NERC standards, and received, managed and responded to NERC alerts. He initiated, developed and implemented complete ERCOT, NERC, PUCT, FERC, and TRE compliance program and market interface activities for 17,000 megawatts of generation, including coal, nuclear, combined cycle and gas steam generation units.

When asked about joining PCS, Rick stated, “I am extremely excited to join ranks with the team at PCS. They were my absolute choice, having worked in the industry alongside members of this team, I feel confident that my desire for excellence fits in perfectly with the quality of deliverables consistently produced for their clients. I look forward to supporting companies in their compliance efforts, including their preparation for audits and ongoing compliance activities. Again, I couldn't think of a better team to join than PCS.”

Francis Esselman, PCS Vice President, is extremely pleased with Rick’s decision to join the team. “Rick brings a tremendous amount of operations and compliance experience to PCS and is highly respected among industry peers for his participation and active leadership role with NERC and TRE/ERCOT. We are very excited to have Rick assist PCS clients with their security and NERC compliance objectives.”

