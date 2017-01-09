nQativ Achieves Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency

nQativ, LLC, an innovator in the Enterprise Resource Planning space, today announced that it has attained the Gold Application Development competency, demonstrating a “best-in-class” ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

To earn a Microsoft Gold competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. They must also submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or consumption/usage) commitment, and pass technology and/or sales assessments.

nQativ has been providing its customers with easy-to-use comprehensive accounting solutions for almost 40 years, and this achievement further underscores the company’s dedication to producing quality software while maintaining an outstanding level of customer support. They plan to use the insights gained from the Gold certification to continue to solidify their position as a “best-of-breed” provider.

“At nQativ, we are continuously striving to produce accounting software that sets the bar for speed, stability and usability,” says Marvin Crossnoe, CEO. “This recognition by Microsoft demonstrates that we are not only dedicated to those ideals, but are, in fact, delivering them in everything we produce.”

“By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated a deep expertise and commitment that puts them at the top of our partner ecosystem,” says Gavriella Schuster, General Manager of Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. “These partners’ proficiency of the latest Microsoft technology is instrumental in helping customers continue to drive innovative solutions.”

Earning the Application Development competency helps partners differentiate themselves as a trusted expert to their customers through development and deployment of commercial or custom applications built using core Microsoft technologies like Windows Server and Windows 10 operating systems, the Windows Azure platform, Microsoft Visual Studio development system, Microsoft BizTalk Server and emerging cloud-based and web business models. By gaining access to a comprehensive set of benefits through the Application Development competency, partners can acquire new customers and help them be more productive and profitable through deployment of business applications, advanced web portals or rich client user interfaces that run on premises or in the cloud.

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.