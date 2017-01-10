We want to ensure DUNA-USA's long-term viability to the North American market, from both a production and internal operations standpoint.

DUNA-USA has started a multi-million dollar expansion of its Baytown, TX plant to meet increased production demands for the insulation, aerospace, sign and tooling industries. The expansion is expected to be completed in late 2017 and will help increase productivity and reduce lead time for shipments throughout the United States and Canada.

A state-of-the-art automated fabrication facility, new foaming line, and third manufacturing building will be phased in during spring 2017 and will contribute to increased product quality and general usable space. The overall expansion will exponentially increase production capabilities of DUNA-USA’s Baytown, TX facility.

“The new automated fabrication facility and 5-axis CNC machining system will ensure that our customer’s tolerance requirements are maintained to the highest degree of accuracy,” explains Tom Lueder, Plant Manager of DUNA-USA. “This investment in top of the line equipment and technology also reflects our commitment to innovation and cost-savings for our customers.”

In addition to expanding fabrication and production capabilities, DUNA-USA is also adding a new office building to facilitate current as well as future growth within the company. “We want to ensure DUNA-USA’s long-term viability to the North American market, from both a production and internal operations standpoint,” states Andrea Benedetti, CEO of DUNA-USA. “The overall expansion will allow us to respond quicker to fluctuations in market demand, and at the same time improve productivity, safety, and product quality.”

DUNA-USA manufactures rigid CORAFOAM® polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foams, as well as custom-formulated pourable systems for a variety of applications including pipe supports, core materials, and theme/scenic applications. Common applications for the rigid foams include LNG insulation, foam pipe insulation, composite layup tooling, pattern making, thermoforming and prototyping.

The DUNA Group, comprised of DUNA-USA, DUNA-CORRADINI, and DUNA-EMIRATES, has been manufacturing foams, chemicals, and adhesives since 1957, and specialize in the research and development of highly custom, high quality polyurethane and epoxy systems. They have locations in the USA, Italy and United Arab Emirates. Please visit http://www.dunagroup.com/usa for additional information.