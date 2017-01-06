PresenceLearning For the first webinar on February 14, 2017, scholar, author, and speaker Dr. Lori Desautels will provide valuable insight about educational neuroscience and recognition of our schools as living systems.

PresenceLearning, creator of the leading network of teletherapy providers in education, is launching a free, three-part webinar series for special education leaders and clinicians focused on big, new ideas that can positively impact student development, outcomes, and long term success.

For the first webinar on February 14, 2017, scholar, author, and speaker Dr. Lori Desautels will provide valuable insight about educational neuroscience and recognition of our schools as living systems. She’ll illuminate how and why educators, clinicians, and administrators must care for their own brains and hearts to bring about big change.

Next up on March 30, 2017 will be disability advocate, author, poet, and consultant LeDerick Horne who, along with researcher Dr. Margo Izzo, will inspire educational leaders to foster pride and empowerment in students with hidden disabilities, particularly those with ADHD, learning disabilities, autism, and emotional and behavioral disturbance.

Finally, on May 6, 2017, Dr. Randy Sprick, an educational consultant, trainer and author who always surprises and delights his audiences, will unpack the STOIC framework, a really big idea for improving student behavior.

For descriptions and registration information for this series, visit:

http://www.presencelearning.com/resources/sped-ahead-special-education-resources-webinars/eureka-big-ideas-for-big-changes-in-sped/

All three live webinars provide exceptional professional development opportunities for your entire staff at no charge. Certificates of attendance are issued to attendees to use for professional development documentation. All webinars start at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time) and last 90 minutes.

About PresenceLearning

PresenceLearning (http://www.presencelearning.com) has built the leading network of teletherapy and telehealth service providers for educational agencies. PresenceLearning has connected educational agencies with its network and facilitated the delivery of over one million sessions of live, online speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral interventions and mental health services, assessments, and early childhood services for K-12 students with special needs.

