Greg Sperla, Litigation, Government Law & Policy and Proposition 65 associate at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will be leading a session during the Association of Corporate Counsel Mountain West Chapter’s 2017 Prop 65 Seminar & Webcast. The event will take place Jan. 11 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The meeting will cover a variety of topics related to Proposition 65 and its effects on businesses, with a focus on real-life scenarios and challenges facing business leaders across industries. Sperla will present a one hour session entitled “Prop. 65 Practice: Lessons from Four Real-Life Scenarios for Avoiding (Sur)real Prop. 65 Problems.” Greenberg Traurig is also one of the event sponsors.

Sperla represents both businesses and trade associations with regulatory compliance, litigation and government affairs. He regularly represents national consumer product companies on California and federal compliance issues, including product safety, product registration, labeling, claims/marketing, and licensing, among other areas.

Sperla has experience litigating cases brought under California’s many consumer and environmental protection laws, including Proposition 65, the false advertising law, the unfair competition law, and slack-fill, in addition to class action and general commercial litigation experience. He has represented clients in a number of industries, including food, drug, supplement, cosmetics, apparel and technology, among many others.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Proposition 65 Practice

Greenberg Traurig’s Proposition 65 Practice provides experienced and effective advocacy in all types of Proposition 65 matters. The team has experience working with OEHHA, the attorney general's office, the governor's office, and the select few consultants who specialize in the complex scientific fields involved in Proposition 65 cases. The firm’s attorneys and governmental affairs professionals have been intimately involved with Proposition 65 since the statute was codified in 1986.

