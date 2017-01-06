Avido Named 2017 CES Innovation Award Honoree for Wireless Power Bank

Avido, LLC, a manufacturer of high-quality, affordable speakers, chargers and other consumer electronics accessories, has announced the launch of the WiBa, the 100% fully wireless power bank. The new patent-pending unit is receiving critical acclaim, winning praise as a CES 2017 Innovation Award Honoree. Avido will be unveiling the WiBa to the public at CES in the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall #4, Booth 35200 on January 5th-8th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“There are other wireless chargers on the market today, but none of them function like the WiBa,” says Kevin Lance, founder and president of Avido. “Leave the charging plate by your bed, place the WiBa on top, and the power bank begins to charge without ever touching a cable. If you have a Qi-enabled phone, like a Samsung Galaxy, place it on top of the power bank, and wake up in the morning with a fully powered phone and power bank. It is simultaneous charging with no wires, no tangles, no hassle.”

The WiBa not only charges your Qi-enabled devices wirelessly, but the WiBa itself also can be charged without ever plugging in a wire. No other power bank on the market comes close to its functionality. In addition to its unique charging capabilities, the WiBa also features a generous 5000mAh capacity, two additional USB outputs (2.1A & 1.0A), and a bright, clear LED flashlight. The WiBa will be available to consumers in the first quarter of 2017, shortly after its CES debut.

About Avido:

Maryland-based Avido, LLC, a manufacturer of high-quality consumer electronics products, was founded with the mission of creating innovative products at competitive prices. Avido products consistently outclass their competition in performance, appearance and affordability. The company has become renowned for its unique line of Bluetooth speakers, power banks, car chargers and other mobile accessories. Avido products are available online, as well as in select mobile retailers like Boost Mobile, MetroPCS and RingPlus.

For more information, visit: http://www.avidopower.com

