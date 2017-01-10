Barth named North American Title Co. area president for Arizona, Nevada and Utah Helping develop and execute growth strategies in these three dynamic states is an assignment I am excited about and ready to take on.

North American Title Co. (NATC) has realigned its geographic regions and promoted Chad Barth to the new position of area president for Arizona, Nevada and Utah. Barth has served as NATC Northern California/Nevada area manager for nearly four years, previously serving for three years as the NATC Santa Clara/Alameda County division manager. He will report to President Dia Demmon of the newly renamed Western Region, which also includes California.

“Chad’s career encompasses nearly 20 years of management, sales and operations experience,” said Demmon. “This rich and varied skill set – which includes a deep insight into the range of real estate technology available in the marketplace – will prove to be of great benefit to our real estate agent customers. He understands today’s competitive business environment and will be an excellent addition to our executive management team.”

Prior to joining NATC, Barth was senior vice president for Financial Title Co. and senior vice president for Alliance Title Co. He received his Bachelor of Arts in geography from the University of California at Berkeley.

“Helping develop and execute growth strategies in these three dynamic states is an assignment I am excited about and ready to take on,” said Barth.

“The title industry is facing some of the same challenges as other industries, with the need for recruiting and retention of associates as well as development of new leadership as baby boomers retire and millennials look for career growth opportunities,” he added. “In addition, we continue to work toward better business planning, team development and profit and loss management. Growing in these areas as well as in superior customer service will provide opportunities for North American Title to shine in the marketplace.”

Located at the North American Title office at 2240 Douglas Blvd., Suite 120, Roseville, CA 95661, Barth may be reached at telephone number (916) 782-1241.

About North American Title

With well over 1,000 associates and a vast network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) is among the largest real estate settlement service providers in the United States. Consisting of both agent and underwriter operations, NATG reported annual net revenues in fiscal 2015 of $229 million. The company also has the resources and stability of a wholly owned subsidiary of an S&P 500 company with over $14.4 billion in assets (fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2015). North American Title’s agency network operates nationally under the name North American Title Co. (NATC) and similar names in 19 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia, in addition to the District of Columbia. Through our relationship with our expanding affiliate network, NATC provides real estate settlement services in all 50 states. NATG is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.nat.com