SAE International Invites Journalists to Attend 2017 Hybrid and Electric Technologies Symposium in San Diego, California

Share Article

Journalists and other credentialed members of the media are invited to attend the SAE International 2017 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technologies Symposium.

News Image

WARRENDALE, Pa. (PRWEB)

Journalists and other credentialed members of the media are invited to attend the S AE International 2017 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technologies Symposium.

The event will be held Feb. 7-9 at the Doubletree Hotel San Diego Mission Valley, San Diego, Calif.

Meticulously planned by a key group of organizers representing leading companies within the industry, this symposium features technical sessions that will be presented on the following topics: "HV-Policy and Market," "Autonomous Electrified Vehicles," "Electrification Infrastructure," "HEV’s and PHEV’s," "Non-Passenger Car Applications," and more.

The SAE 2017 Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Technologies Symposium is the source for current and forward-looking hybrid and electric vehicle technology advances, providing industry developments from prominent representatives of OEM and supplier companies.

Toyota is a Platinum Sponsor for the symposium; AVL is a Silver Sponsor.

For additional information or to register for the 2017 Hybrid and Electric Technologies Symposium, visit: http://www.sae.org/events/hybridev/.

To request media credentials, email pr(at)sae(dot)org or call 1-724-772-8522.

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting over 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

http://www.sae.org

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Shawn Andreassi
SAE International
+1 (724) 772-8522
Email >
Visit website