Journalists and other credentialed members of the media are invited to attend the S AE International 2017 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technologies Symposium.

The event will be held Feb. 7-9 at the Doubletree Hotel San Diego Mission Valley, San Diego, Calif.

Meticulously planned by a key group of organizers representing leading companies within the industry, this symposium features technical sessions that will be presented on the following topics: "HV-Policy and Market," "Autonomous Electrified Vehicles," "Electrification Infrastructure," "HEV’s and PHEV’s," "Non-Passenger Car Applications," and more.

The SAE 2017 Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Technologies Symposium is the source for current and forward-looking hybrid and electric vehicle technology advances, providing industry developments from prominent representatives of OEM and supplier companies.

Toyota is a Platinum Sponsor for the symposium; AVL is a Silver Sponsor.

For additional information or to register for the 2017 Hybrid and Electric Technologies Symposium, visit: http://www.sae.org/events/hybridev/.

To request media credentials, email pr(at)sae(dot)org or call 1-724-772-8522.

