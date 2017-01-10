King & Spalding Selects NetDocuments The NetDocuments platform addresses the challenges of global data security, sovereignty, and encryption key management, all coupled with the usability, collaboration and productivity tools our legal professionals and clients demand today.

NetDocuments, the leading cloud-based document and email management (DMS) provider for law firms and corporate legal departments, announced today that King & Spalding will replace its on-premises DMS with NetDocuments for improved global accessibility, mobility, and intelligent geo-aware document storage, all of which further strengthen the firm’s commitment to a cloud-first technology strategy for improved usability and client service. King & Spalding joins the hundreds of law firms and corporate legal departments who became part of the global NetDocuments customer community in 2016, marking another record year of growth as the legal industry adopts NetDocuments native cloud DMS platform.

King & Spalding is committed to empowering our people with technology that will not only protect firm and client data, but will also elevate productivity and efficiency to better serve and collaborate with our clients,” stated Gene Viscelli, Chief Information Officer of King & Spalding. “The NetDocuments platform addresses the challenges of global data security, sovereignty, and encryption key management, all coupled with the usability, collaboration and productivity tools our legal professionals and clients demand today.”

Founded in Atlanta, GA in the 1800s, today King & Spalding has an international presence with 10 of the 19 offices located outside of the United States. The firm is currently ranked 27th among the AmLaw 100 and 35 among the AmLaw Global 100. “Our extensive global footprint required us to find a DMS platform like NetDocuments that would support a ‘single global application’ while maintaining data sovereignty rights and regulation through flexible storage options,” concluded Viscelli.

“We are proud to be able to leverage our 15+ years of experience building and maintaining a single native cloud platform in order to support global firms like King & Spalding,” noted Matt Duncan, CEO of NetDocuments. “As supported by internal sales metrics as well as results cited in the 2016 ILTA Technology Survey, the legal market continues to adopt the NetDocuments platform at an accelerating pace. This growth helps NetDocuments further its vision of delivering the most secure, usable, and modern DMS platform available on the market today.”