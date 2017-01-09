Women In Government Announces its 2017 Board of Directors

Women In Government, a national nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization representing female state legislators since 1988, has announced the newest members of its 2017 Board of Directors. WIG adds three new members to the existing board including Alaska State Representative Geran Tarr (D), Kansas State Representative Erin Davis (R) and North Dakota State Representative Lois Delmore (D). The new members assumed their roles on January 1, 2017.

“Women In Government’s new board members bring legislative experience, unique perspectives and a dedication to serving female state legislators to an already successful Board of Directors,” said Pam Goins, Interim Executive Director. “These members will use their talent and energy to ensure the organization serves its members by addressing complex public policy issues.”

Representative Erin Davis serves the constituents of the 15th House district, which includes the town of Olathe, in the state of Kansas. Rep. Davis serves as the Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee, Member of the Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee, and Taxation Committee. Rep. Davis will serve as the Midwestern Member-at-Large.

Representative Lois Delmore serves the constituents of the 43rd House district, which includes the town of Grand Forks, in the state of North Dakota. Rep. Delmore serves on the House Appropriations Committee, and the Judiciary Committee and will serve as the Midwestern Regional Director.

Representative Geran Tarr serves the constituents of the 19th House district, which includes the Anchorage neighborhood of Mountain View in the state of Alaska. Rep. Tarr serves as the Co-Chair of the House Resources Committee, Member of the House Health & Social Services Committee, Fisheries Committee, and the Joint Armed Services Committee. Rep. Tarr will serve as the Western Member-at-Large.

Other members of WIG’s 2017 Board of Directors include:



Senator Nancy Todd (D-CO), 2017 National Chair

Representative Stacey Guerin (R-ME), Vice-Chair

Representative Cindy Ryu (D-WA), Treasurer

Representative Deborah Hudson (R-DE), Secretary

Representative Helen Miller (D-IA), Immediate Past Chair

Senator Jennifer Flanagan (D-MA), Eastern Member-at-Large

Representative Phyllis Henderson ( R-SC), Southern Member-at-Large

Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes (D-MD), Eastern Regional Director

Representative Janet Cruz (D-FL), Southern Regional Director

Representative Lauren Matsumoto (R-HI), Western Regional Director

WIG provides leadership opportunities, networking, expert forums, and educational resources to address and resolve complex public policy issues to all 1,808 women state legislators. Leading the nation with a bold, courageous and passionate vision, WIG empowers and mobilizes all women legislators to drive sound policy. Learn more at http://www.womeningovernment.org.