The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) welcomes Arrow Truck Sales, Inc. as its newest Gold Level Partner, helping the organization raise awareness of the need for more women in the transportation industry. Jim Stevenson, Director of National Accounts division, will serve on the WIT Board of Directors.

WIT’s mission is to encourage women to consider careers in the trucking industry, address obstacles that might keep them from succeeding, and celebrate the success of its members. The association’s annual Accelerate! Conference and Expo, the WIT Index study which monitors the representation of women in the industry, and annual recognition of an “Influential Woman in Trucking” are just a few examples of recent initiatives that are helping the organization achieve its mission.

“I am looking forward to working with Ellen and the Women in Trucking board members,” said Jim Stevenson. “Arrow has long been supportive of equality and diversity efforts within the trucking industry and we look at this as a continuing partnership to help the industry address driver recruitment and retention issues, especially among women.”

“Studies show that women can add value and help companies to improve performance, but they are dramatically underrepresented in the transportation industry,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “We’re grateful to business leaders like Arrow Truck Sales for their support in helping us raise awareness for the need for greater gender diversity in our industry. Their partnership will help Women In Trucking to engage more women at every level – and that’s good for all of us.”

###

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Daimler Trucks North America, BMO Transportation Finance, Expediter Services, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Ryder System, Inc., U.S. Xpress, and Walmart. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

Arrow Truck Sales

Founded in 1950, Arrow Truck Sales is North America’s leading source of pre-owned heavy and medium-duty trucks with retail stores located across the U.S. and Canada. Arrow stocks a huge and diverse inventory of all makes and models. For more information, visit http://www.arrowtruck.com.