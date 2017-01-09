Galaxy.com Domain Comes to Market in Iconic Sale

Galaxy.com Domain Name available for Acquisition It's increasingly rare that a domain name like Galaxy.com, which requires virtually no further investment to qualify as a brand name, comes to market...particularly at such a low pricepoint. - Andrew Rosener, Media Options CEO

Media Options S.A. (MediaOptions.com), a leading broker of premium domain names with over 18 years of experience in the industry, announced today that "Galaxy.com" has been listed exclusively for sale with their firm.

"Galaxy.com" is a high-profile, iconic name with tremendous brand potential. It is highly marketable and offers a unique branding opportunity to capitalize on a universally recognized symbol of power and depth.

The current owner of the domain name is LOGIKA Corporation, based in Chicago, Illinois. LOGIKA is a leading provider of customized Internet search solutions using proprietary custom web-searching technology.

Launched in January of 1994, EINet Galaxy was the first searchable directory on the Internet [1]. On June 1st of 2001, LOGIKA acquired the assets of Galaxy.com, LLC [2], adding a rich history and tradition to the technology portfolio, via Galaxy's recognized status as the Internet's original searchable directory.

LOGIKA, fifteen years later, has now determined that this unique asset is no longer core to its web-searching technology. It is therefore making this rare and valuable domain name available via esteemed premium domain broker Media Options, S.A..

Andrew Rosener, CEO of Media Options, explained, "It's increasingly rare that a domain name like Galaxy.com, which requires virtually no further investment to qualify as a brand name, comes to market, particularly at such a low pricepoint.”

About MediaOptions.com:

Established in 2007, Media Options is an industry-leading domain name broker that offers Domain Names As A Service™, helping companies, big & small, acquire and sell premium domain name assets. Media Options, based in Panama City, Panama, specializes in premium domain name brokerage as well as discreet and professional domain acquisitions.

About LOGIKA Corporation:

LOGIKA Corporation, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading provider of customized Internet search solutions using our custom web-searching technology. LOGIKA Corporation was formed in the spring of 1997. It is currently a privately held organization. LOGIKA designs efficient and effective search systems that benefit the web community.

