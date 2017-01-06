Bill Henwood, Nuclear Industry Director The pursuit of application obsolescence is an arduous task; one that requires patience and understanding

ValvTechnologies, Inc., manufacturer of zero-leakage severe service isolation valve solutions, has been invited to present on Application Obsolescence and the Nuclear Promise at the Motor-Operated Valve session of the Air Operator Valve / Motor Operator Valve Users’ Group (AOV/MOV) Annual Meeting on January 10, 2017.

ValvTechnologies’ Nuclear Industry Director, Bill Henwood, will provide expert insight on proper valve selection aimed to increase plant efficiency and economic viability in nuclear power plant severe service applications. “The pursuit of application obsolescence is an arduous task; one that requires patience and understanding,” explained Henwood.

ValvTechnologies’ Henwood has been an integral part of the ValvTechnologies’ senior management team since October of 2007 and has over 35 years in the valve industry. Prior to his current position, he spent 11 years in various sales management positions with the Curtiss Wright Flow Control Corporation. Henwood is responsible for ValvTechnologies’ overall day-to-day nuclear business. His responsibilities also include the implementation of their Nuclear Programs which includes their 10CFR50 Appendix B and the ASME Section III “N” and “NPT” Authorizations.

The AOV/MOV group is a forum of member nuclear utility representatives formed for the exchange of technical information relating to the testing and maintenance of air operated and motor operated valves among utilities and in coordination with other organizations within the nuclear industry for increased reliability and safety of nuclear power.