Maple Court at 1901 Madison Avenue

FirstService Residential, New York’s leading property management company, announced that the company was recently selected to serve as property manager for 1901 Madison Avenue, also known as Maple Court, in South Harlem.

1901 Madison Avenue is a six-story cooperative building with 134 residential units. Amenities include a live-in superintendent, 24-hour doorman/concierge, a landscaped courtyard, fitness center, community room and bicycle storage.

