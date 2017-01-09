FMi Chemical Renews ANAB ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Accreditation

FMi Chemical, Inc. has successfully renewed its ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB®) certificate of accreditation for technical competence in the field of testing, under the international standard ISO/IEC 17025:2005. According to FMi, renewal of this accreditation demonstrates the company’s on-going commitment to quality management in laboratory services. As part of its service offerings, FMi Chemical provides customers with mechanical and physical laboratory testing of nonmetallic polymers, coatings, and resins. The company also manufactures specialized sealants used in jet engine manufacturing and offers custom repackaging of sealants, coatings, and compounds used in aerospace manufacturing and MRO.

“We want our customers to feel confident in the accuracy of our testing facilities,” says FMi President and CEO, Bob Margolis. “Our entire team takes great pride in our quality management system and in maintaining our industry accreditations.”

For more information about FMi Chemical’s products and services, and the scope of the FMi’s ANAB accreditation, customers can visit http://www.fmichemical.com.