Payment Rails Launches Powerful Mass Payout API

Ferhan Patel and Tim Nixon, Co-founders of Payment Rails. We wanted to level the playing field for all businesses, from startups to platforms and larger enterprises.

Payment Rails, a cloud technology platform that enables businesses to send payments to any individual or company anywhere around the world, today announced their beta launch. US and Canadian businesses can now access Payment Rails’ global banking network through their powerful mass payout API. Today’s beta launch represents the first steps towards simplifying global payouts for online marketplaces, on-demand and share economy platforms, ad networks, affiliate platforms, app stores, and growing businesses with international payout needs.

“We believed there had to be a faster and easier way for businesses to send global payments. We wanted to make payments better than they are, and that started with building a payout API that could support all aspects of sending mass payouts,” said Tim Nixon, Co-founder & CEO.

Through Payment Rails’ global payments network, businesses can save of up to 80% on their international transaction costs. Payment Rails charges businesses a transaction fee of up to $1 to send a transfer to the US or Canada, and just $4 to 63+ other countries. While banks charge $25-45+ for the same transfer.

“Size should not matter. We wanted to level the playing field for all businesses, from startups to platforms and larger enterprises. We believe all businesses sending payments should benefit from low and transparent fees,” said Ferhan Patel, Co-founder & CPO.

In addition to low fees, Payment Rails’ platform offers a number of unique features and benefits, including:



Payments to 220+ countries

Transfers in 150+ currencies

RESTful API integration

Regulatory and AML compliance

To learn more about Payment Rails’ beta launch, please visit http://www.paymentrails.com

About Payment Rails

Payment Rails is the best way for businesses to send payments globally. Payment Rails is a cloud technology platform that enables businesses to send payments to any individual or company anywhere around the world, in any currency and in any payment method. Through their powerful API, businesses can access Payment Rails’ global banking and payments network, at a fraction of the costs.

Payment Rails is simplifying global mass payouts for online marketplaces, on-demand and share economy platforms, ad networks, affiliate platforms, app stores, and growing businesses with international payout needs. Payment Rails was the startup pitch winner at Finance Montreal’s 2016 Canada FinTech Forum, the largest FinTech conference in Canada.

