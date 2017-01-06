Cloudbreak Health (“Cloudbreak”) — a pioneering unified telemedicine service that brings all medical specialties together on a single platform and provides a solution for the entire continuum of care — was selected to present its innovative capabilities and lead the collaborative discussion on telemedicine’s applications in orthopaedics at the UCSF Digital Orthopaedics Conference San Francisco (DOCSF) on Jan. 8, 2017 -- bridging the Consumer Electronics Show and JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. Cloudbreak Health’s session will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Montgomery Room at the InterContinental San Francisco, 888 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.

Cloudbreak Health’s platform is being used nationwide by more than 650 hospitals that are performing more than 65,000 telemedicine encounters per month in a broad variety of specialties including Tele-stroke, Tele-psychiatry and Tele-ICU, all with integrated language services for Limited English Proficient (LEP) and Deaf and Hard of Hearing patients – on one device, at the touch of a button. Easy access to all of these specialties, including orthopaedics, is becoming critically important as hospitals move away from fee for services and more towards a value-based model of care that integrates population health strategies.

Cloudbreak Health’s telemedicine platform is transforming the healthcare industry by providing an easy way for hospitals and other healthcare providers to quickly and cost-effectively launch interoperable telehealth solutions with their Telemedicine as a Service (“TaaS”) model. The platform brings much-needed simplicity to a healthcare industry overwhelmed by complexity, while also improving quality, satisfaction and outcomes. Cloudbreak Health’s stated mission is to “Humanize Healthcare.”

“The DOCSF conference is about bringing practical solutions that the industry leaders in attendance can readily implement or pilot,” said Cloudbreak Health’s CEO & Co-Founder, Jamey Edwards. “It is our mission to focus on a high-cost, high volume area of medicine that will drive significant value for attendees and be a great kick-off to the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.”

"We are thrilled to have Cloudbreak Health participate at DOCSF," said Dr. Stefano Bini, MD, founder and chair of the conference. "Cloudbreak Health's expertise in telemedicine will give participants the tools by which they can increase the quality of communication between healthcare providers and patients."

About Cloudbreak Health, LLC

Cloudbreak Health was formed by bringing together two industry leaders, Language Access Network -- the leading Video Medical Interpreting pioneer with its Martti (My Accessible Real-Time Trusted Interpreter) platform -- and Carenection (the first telemedicine market network) to deliver unified telehealth solutions to hospitals nationwide. This is accomplished by using the Carenection Telemedicine Delivery Network (one of the nation’s first and largest private path broadband network optimized for telehealth) to connect clients to our Telehealth Marketplace.

Cloudbreak Health’s Martti (My Accessible Real-Time Trusted Interpreter) service has provided more than 23 million minutes of medical interpretation to upwards of one million patients. Martti breaks down language and cultural barriers by enabling quick and easy communication with patients who are Limited English Proficient (LEP) or Deaf/Hard-of-Hearing via live video or telephone. More than 250 languages (including American Sign Language) are offered, with nearly 60 languages available in live video — the largest video offering in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.cloudbreak.us.

About The UCSF Digital Orthopaedics Conference San Francisco

The UCSF Digital Orthopaedics Conference (DOCSF) will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 (bridging the Consumer Electronics Show and JP Morgan Healthcare Conference). DOCSF will serve as a venue for visionary leaders to rapidly advance technological development in orthopaedics -- in doing so, creating a new model in health care delivery. The conference will focus on tools and ideas that are currently available and can be implemented in the short term. By bringing all the stakeholders together and focusing on case studies to illustrate successful technological innovation, we hope to see actual projects result from the multiple opportunities for interaction we have created.

For more information, visit http://docsf.ucsf.edu/