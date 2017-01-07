Over the course of several decades, the core of nursing has shifted from primary care in communities to acute care in hospitals. But the current need for primary care is greater than ever.

Mounting pressures, including more than 50 percent of Americans with a chronic condition and many with multiple illnesses, are rendering the nation’s primary care system inadequate to meet the population’s needs. On January 11 in Philadelphia, healthcare and community leaders will gather for the first of a series of regional critical conversations to share actionable recommendations on the pivotal role the nation’s 3.7 registered nurses (RNs) can play in alleviating the pressures on primary care. Leaders will discuss practical solutions for moving the recommendations forward, and highlight replicable models of nursing education and practice that enhance RNs role as partners in delivering primary care.

Co-hosted by the American Academy of Nursing and the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, “Registered Nurses: Partners in Transforming Primary Care - A Critical Conversation” will feature two panels of leading experts and an audience comprised of healthcare and community leaders. The discussion will center on recommendations generated by leaders in nursing, primary care, healthcare delivery, philanthropy, social work, government, and academia who participated in the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation (http://macyfoundation.org/) Conference on Preparing Registered Nurses for Enhanced Roles in Primary Care. (Read the Conference's executive summary that includes the recommendations.)

“Over the course of several decades, the core of nursing has shifted from primary care in communities to acute care in hospitals. But the current need for primary care is greater than ever,” said American Academy of Nursing President Bobbie Berkowitz, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN. “These recommendations are critical for leaders of nursing schools, primary care practices and health systems. We must make changes in all of these settings if RNs are to be part of the solution to our primary care crisis.”

“We are proud to partner with the American Academy of Nursing to lead a regional discussion about the enhanced role of the RN to meet the primary care needs of our nation,” said Lorina Marshall-Blake, President, Independence Blue Cross Foundation. “Together we must rethink the role of nurses and the preparation of the nursing workforce if we expect to achieve better health outcomes.”

“The forward momentum in primary care means we are moving in the right direction, toward higher value care that is focused on improving the health of the public,” said Macy Foundation President George Thibault, MD. “But we have a long way to go. We simply can’t meet the primary care needs of the nation unless registered nurses are part of the solution, and we must prepare them appropriately and then use them for this role.”

The January 11 event will be held at Independence Blue Cross, 1901 Market Street, Philadelphia. Panelists will include:

Panel 1: Recommendations from the Macy Foundation Report

Moderator: Beth Ann Swan, PhD, CRNP, FAAN, Professor & former Dean, Jefferson College of Nursing

Panelists:



Bobbie Berkowitz, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, President, American Academy of Nursing;

Stephen Schoenbaum, MD, MPH, Special Advisor to the President, Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation;

Anne Bavier, PhD, RN, FAAN, President, National League for Nursing

Panel 2: Registered Nurses as Care Managers in Non-Traditional Primary Care Settings

Moderator: Gloria Donnelly, PhD, RN, FAAN, Professor & Dean Emerita, School of Nursing, Drexel University

Panelists:



Richard L. Snyder, MD, SVP & Chief Medical Officer, Independence Blue Cross

Roberta Waite, EdD, PMHCNS-BC, FAAN, ANEF, Professor & Assistant Dean of Academic Integration and Evaluation of Community Programs, Doctor of Nursing Practice Dept., Drexel University

Kristine Gonnella, MPH, Director, Training & Technical Assistance, National Nurse-Led Care Consortium

Paula Agosto, RN, MHA, Chief Nursing Officer, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Media Contacts:

Ruth Stoolman

Independence Blue Cross Foundation

215-241-4807 (o); 215-667-9537 (c)

Ruth(dot)stoolman(at)ibx(dot)com

Barry Eisenberg

American Academy of Nursing

202-777-1174

barry_eisenberg(at)aannet(dot)org

About the American Academy of Nursing:

The American Academy of Nursing (http://www.AANnet.org) serves the public and the nursing profession by advancing health policy and practice through the generation, synthesis, and dissemination of nursing knowledge. The Academy's more than 2,400 fellows are nursing's most accomplished leaders in education, management, practice, and research. They have been recognized for their extraordinary contributions to nursing and health care. Follow the Academy on Twitter at @AAN_Nursing.

About the Independence Blue Cross Foundation:

The Independence Blue Cross Foundation is a charitable, private foundation, whose mission is leading solutions for a healthier community. The Foundation targets the following areas of impact:



Securing the Blue Safety Net: Achieving sustainability of the regional safety net by building capacity in health centers.

Bolstering the Health Care Workforce: Advancing the education and professional development of nurses and nurse leaders.

Addressing Health Priorities: Addressing national health trends locally through community-driven research.

Building Healthy Communities: Driving wellness by targeting specific and diverse community health needs.

Learn more by visiting our website: http://www.ibxfoundation.org. Connect with the Independence Blue Cross Foundation on Twitter and Instagram at @ibxfdn.