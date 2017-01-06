In a crowded industry of more than a thousand screening firms, EBI is the only company to be honored nine times as one of the best.

In a crowded industry of more than a thousand screening firms, EBI is the only company to be honored nine times as one of the best. "Lots of companies claim to have amazing customer service, but for EBI it's not just talk, it's the very foundation on which we were built. It's simply in our DNA," says Rick Kurland, President and CEO of EBI.

In an industry rife with mergers, outsourced and offshored service models, and constant compliance challenges, members of this prestigious group can look very different from year to year. We believe EBI's strong commitment to technology, security, compliance and a customer-centric approach to business is the reason for our longevity on the list.

The Baker's Dozen is the largest and most respected survey of its kind. For the 2016 list, more than 600 customers of background screening companies were asked to answer dozens of questions based on the breadth of service, size of deal and overall quality of service. The final list represents the top 13 providers.

Being the only company to be named a Top Provider nine times is a great achievement. Kurland stated, "It's an unprecedented accomplishment in our industry and it's an honor to have our entire organization recognized by our clients and the industry for their efforts day after day, year after year."

About EBI

Employment Background Investigations is a technology-driven innovator and leader in providing domestic and global pre-employment background checks, drug testing, occupational healthcare, and I-9 compliance solutions for employers. Founded in 1994, EBI is one of the largest background-screening firms in the country. EBI specializes in the development, implementation and management of comprehensive and customized employment screening programs for more than 5,000 clients in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

EBI is proud to be one of the few background screening companies in the world to hold both ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2008 Certifications and an accreditation from the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS). We are also certified under the new EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework.