1/24 - The Artificially Intelligent Agent: The Role of AI and Chatbots in Customer Engagement, presented by [24]7

Long before HAL, JARVIS, and SKYNET the idea of artificially intelligent robots taking over the world was a common recurrence in pop culture. Despite being many years away from that grim probability, current artificial intelligence (AI) developments have many practical uses in today’s world, especially when it comes to customer engagement. Join our live session as we discuss and dissect the realities of what can be achieved today with AI without breaking the bank.

1/31 - Insights that Drive Customer Satisfaction, presented by Evolve IP

According to research, 70% of organizations are trying to improve contact center metrics, support flexibility and reduce cost. Most organization are looking to enhance business growth and caller satisfaction.

Join us and learn to • Improve real-time visibility into queue statistics and caller experience through Customizable Dashboard • Gain intuitive access to trends, visualizations, and key metrics with Advanced Analytics and Business Intelligence • Improve caller satisfaction and reduce abandonment rates through Queue Call Back • Enhance business efficiency by building customized call flows and advanced routing options through IVR.

2/2 - Tech Tank Roundtable: Innovations in Workforce Management , presented by Aspect, NICE, and Workflex Solutions

Balancing agent resources with call and contact volume is perhaps the most important strategic component to achieving and maintaining call center efficiency. Unless the right tools are in place to meet the demands of increasingly complex contact center operations, managers struggle to reach their objectives. See how emerging solutions can help improve service levels while keeping costs in check.

2/7 - 3 Critical Items to Address for Customer Experience Strategy, presented by Virtual Hold Technology

Omni-channel is more than just a buzzword today. Virtually every company strives to provide customers with a complete experience, but it's a practice that less than 3% of companies have mastered. With incoming customer data from every known channel, it becomes more challenging for companies to properly leverage that data and deliver a comprehensive experience. We will discuss how to leverage incoming contextual data, apply analytics and achieve actionable outcomes.

