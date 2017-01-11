Early demonstrations of the product have been very encouraging, with both clinicians and teachers identifying a real need for the trainer for their curriculums

The Abdominal Examination Trainer has been designed in collaboration with clinicians to represent an anatomically accurate adult male torso, ideal for teaching and practising palpation, auscultation and percussion of abdominal or gastrointestinal examination.

It is an ideal training tool for both undergraduate and postgraduate use, including preparation and testing for OSCE’s.

The trainer includes interchangeable organs of varying sizes, as well as an integral MP3 player providing realistic sounds, allowing the differentiation between normal and abnormal pathologies.

The flexibility of the trainer allows for multiple learning scenarios, from the early states of familiarisation of the abdominal regions and underlying anatomy, through to identification of ascites and gaseous distention.

“Early demonstrations of the product have been very encouraging, with both clinicians and teachers identifying a real need for the trainer for their curriculum's” Anne Allin, Commercial Director said.

The Abdominal Examination Trainer is priced at £5,500 and is available from Limbs & Things from January 2017.