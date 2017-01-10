Phil Curatilo Joins Seacoast Capital

Seacoast has known Phil for more than 15 years. He is unique in our industry as he brings that rare combination of private equity and corporate marketing knowledge with an experienced hand in investment assessment and execution."

Seacoast Capital (“Seacoast”) announced today the addition of Phil Curatilo to the firm as Principal and Chief Marketing Officer. Phil has more than 25 years of private equity, corporate marketing, lending, and strategy consulting experience that he will bring to bear on Seacoast’s focus on lower middle market non-controlling investments. He will be formally associated with Seacoast’s Boston office, but will also work out of a Danbury, Connecticut satellite location. Besides leading the corporate marketing function for the firm, Phil will be responsible for business development in the eastern region of the United States—generally, from Michigan eastward.

“Seacoast has known Phil for more than 15 years. Our people have worked with him firsthand on boards of directors, deal sourcing, and seen the result of his creative marketing strategies. Phil is unique in our industry as he brings that rare combination of private equity and corporate marketing knowledge with an experienced hand in investment assessment and execution,” said Seacoast Partner Tom Gorman.

About Phil Curatilo

Prior to joining Seacoast, Phil was Principal and Chief Marketing Officer for Cyprium Partners (and its predecessor firm, KPP); Managing Director for Westham Capital; and General Partner for Riverside Partners. In addition to his middle market private equity experience, Phil brings a well-rounded business career including professional and executive experiences in SBA 7(a) lending; strategy consulting; and professional, business, and consumer services. He also provided educational and consulting services to business executives in the former Soviet Union during the time of its governmental coup. Phil received his M.B.A. at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania; and a B.S. in Business Administration from Northeastern University.

About Seacoast Capital

Founded in 1994, with offices in Boston, MA and San Francisco, CA, Seacoast Capital invests subordinated debt and non-controlling equity in partnership with management in lower middle market specialty manufacturing, value-added distribution, business services, and consumer companies. Seacoast typically invests $5 million to $20 million of capital in companies with $10 million or more in revenue and $2 million or more of EBITDA to support growth, refinancings, acquisitions, shareholder liquidity events, or management buyouts. Geographically, Seacoast invests anywhere in the United States. Since its inception, Seacoast has managed over $500 million of capital which the firm has invested in more than 70 companies. With the recent raising of its fourth fund, Seacoast Investors IV, L.P., the firm is now actively seeking new investment opportunities.

For additional information on Seacoast Capital (http://www.seacoastcapital.com) or to discuss an investment opportunity, please contact either Phil Curatilo (Eastern U.S.) at 978-750-1319 or pcuratilo(at)seacoastcapital(dot)com; or Tom Ley (Western U.S.) at 415-704-8807 or tley(at)seacoastcapital(dot)com.