Through the unbelievable generosity of our agents, employees and the community, we are so honored to be able to present checks to these two incredible organizations that are very close to our hearts.

The KoenigRubloff Cares Foundation, a non-profit organization affiliated with Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group, has announced that they will grant $75,000 to Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization that partners with individuals in need of affordable housing throughout the Chicago region, and The Sunshine Kids, a national non-profit organization that offers a variety of programs for children that are battling cancer. Grant funds were raised in 2016 through the support of hundreds of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group agent and employee contributions. This brings the year-end total of donations that the Foundation received in 2016 to $90,000.

“Through the unbelievable generosity of our agents, employees and the community, we are so honored to be able to present checks to these two incredible organizations that are very close to our hearts,” said Joe Stacy, Chairman of the KoenigRubloff Cares Foundation. “The amount of joy that these organizations bring to the people they touch is so gratifying to witness. It’s one of the best feelings in the world.”

Stacy, along with his colleagues, helped to build houses in Chicago and surrounding suburbs with Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity this past year.

The KoenigRubloff Cares Foundation also partnered with The Sunshine Kids on their first ever Teen Getaway in Chicago this past August 2016. From August 18th-August 20th, eighteen KoenigRubloff agents and employees showed Chicago hospitality to Sunshine Kids from all over the U.S. by volunteering as airport greeters, group chaperones, tour guides, party coordinators, photographers and support crew. In September, they were able to spend time with The Sunshine Kids at a special party at Lurie Children’s Hospital, and also at a Cubs baseball game where the kids were able to meet All-Star Cubs Champion Anthony Rizzo.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group is a full-service real estate firm with nearly 1,500 real estate professionals and staff in 23 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, Western Suburban communities and Harbor Country, Michigan. Deep local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the top real estate brand in the nation. Affiliated and ancillary services in the form of HomeServices Lending, Fort Dearborn Title, and Fort Dearborn Insurance complete the comprehensive services offered to clients. Visit KoenigRubloff.com.