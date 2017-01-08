ConnectDoc Announces New VP of Strategic Partnerships

ConnectDoc, a leading provider of in-home medical alert monitoring, announced the appointment of Matthew Forman to the VP of marketing and strategic partnership.

In this role, Forman will be responsible for creating and managing health system partnerships providing acute care transfer and population management solutions. “This is a unique opportunity to join an organization that is disrupting healthcare with innovative solutions to transform the healthcare industry.” said Forman.

Forman brings a decade of experience in strategy and partnerships at industry-leading hospitals, most recently as a Regional Director at St. Josephs Health, where he managed the referral service line to create and maintain referral channels for the Northern California Region. Matthew has also served as a Physician Liaison for Sutter Health and as a Business Development Manager for Maxim Healthcare Services.

“We are thrilled to have Matthew join the team. The combination of his skillsets and drive are a great compliment to our quickly growing company. With Matthew fostering key partnerships, we are able to provide hospital solutions throughout the United States with the in-home care solutions they need.” said Michael Volkin, the digital strategist.

