WHAT: A no cost webinar sponsored by itslearning for K-12 educators and administrators who want to gain a greater understanding of Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and personalized learning and how best to incorporate them into their teaching.

PRESENTERS: Kathleen McClaskey, CEO and Co-Founder of Personalize Learning, LLC and Mike Jamerson, Director of Technology for Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (IN)

WHEN: Tuesday, January 24, 2 PM EST

REGISTER: http://info.itslearning.net/udl-change-management-january-2017.html

The goal of education in the 21st century is not simply content mastery or use of new technologies. It is the mastery of the learning process. Education should help turn novice learners into expert learners—individuals who want to learn, who know how to learn strategically, and who, in their own highly individual and flexible ways, are well prepared for a lifetime of learning. That’s the genesis behind Universal Design for Learning (UDL). Yet many educators continue seek strategies for putting these principles in play in their own classrooms.

Teachers, curriculum leaders and administrators who are looking to build a framework for understanding for creating curricula that meets the needs of all learners will want to attend a free, one-hour webinar on Tuesday, January 24 at 2 PM EST.

Hosted by itslearning, the event will be presented by Kathleen McClaskey, CEO and Co-Founder of Personalize Learning, LLC and Co-Author of bestseller Make Learning Personal and How to Personalize Learning: A Practical Guide for Getting Started and Going Deeper. Mike Jamerson, another respected leader in UDL, will join McClaskey. Together, they will discuss how UDL creates deeper paths to learning and the importance of the teacher-learner relationship. The presentation will also highlight how Jamerson’s nationally recognized district adopted and built a successful culture around UDL.

Interested educators can also join the synchronous Twitter discussion using the hashtag #rethinklearning17.

There is no cost to join the webinar, but registration is required. For more information go to http://info.itslearning.net/udl-change-management-january-2017.html

