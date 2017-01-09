In fact, just a couple of years ago here in Indiana, a local business owner incurred well over $300,000 in costs and penalties because he didn’t properly protect his clients’ electronic data.

PROSHRED® Indianapolis has released its business recommendations regarding information security for 2017. As concerns surrounding cyber theft and document security grow, the shredding provider encourages companies both large and small to stay on top of compliance regulations.

“Many business owners simply don’t realize how big an issue information security really is,” explains Ken Carite, owner of PROSHRED Indianapolis. “We’ve seen companies face some real legal ramifications when confidential information falls into the wrong hands, and it can be an expensive, time-consuming situation to rectify,” explains Carite. “In fact, just a couple of years ago here in Indiana, a local business owner incurred well over $300,000 in costs and penalties because he didn’t properly protect his clients’ electronic data.” Particularly for highly-regulated industries such as medicine, law, and finance, securing information against theft and/or misuse is critical.

PROSHRED® Indianapolis’ list of InfoSec recommendations for 2017 include professional shredding of certain documents over seven years old. These include deposit slips, invoices, 1099s, tax returns, and vendor contracts, all of which may contain sensitive client information. Says Carite, “Once the time limit on these documents expires, the information contained in these documents is still confidential but the business is no longer required to keep them. Why keep something that has no benefit to the business but exposes the business to increased risk?”

Other recommendations for 2017 include scheduling regular document shred “purges” throughout the year, performing a security audit on the business and staff with access to sensitive information, and shredding old, unused hard drives and other electronic data. “What very few realize is that simply deleting your old data off of a hard drive isn’t enough to keep hackers out,” adds Carite.

PROSHRED® INDIANAPOLIS is a locally owned and operated branch of PROSHRED, one of the largest document destruction providers in the country. Offering fast-turnaround and competitive pricing, PROSHRED Indianapolis provides one-time shredding, drop-off shredding, and scheduled shredding services.

For more information on PROSHRED® Indianapolis, visit their website at http://www.PROSHRED.com/Indianapolis or contact 317.578.3650.

