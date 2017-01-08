STABIL Proudly Partners with the National Park Foundation

STABIL, a the leading manufacturer of traction footwear for over 25 years, and the National Park Foundation have partnered to inspire greater participation in conversation of America’s national parks.

For the next four years, STABIL has committed to donate 10 percent of product sales to national parks vendors. Participating national parks vendors and select retailers will also be promoted on the brand’s website and across STABIL’s social media channels.

“We believe this is going to be a fantastic partnership,” said STABIL president, John Milburn. “STABIL and the National Park Foundation are both committed to encouraging people to get outside and safely explore this country’s wild places. STABIL is built on a promise to manufacture and operate right here in the United States, and the National Park Foundation is doing incredible work to preserve and protect America’s most significant outdoor landscapes. We are thrilled to work alongside an organization that shares our ethos, and we look forward to supporting and investing in their efforts with the continued success of our products.”

STABIL offers the best ice cleats and traction footwear products on the market, emphasizing quality, safety, and durability in all of their products. Its extensive selection of products fits the needs of hikers, runners, outdoor workers, and more.

STABIL products are available for purchase online at stabilgear.com and at select retailers nationwide.

About STABIL

About National Park Foundation:

As the official nonprofit partner if the National Park service, the National Park Foundation focuses on promoting programs and projects that protect landscapes, wilderness, historical sites, and places of cultural significance. To learn more visit: nationalparks.org.

