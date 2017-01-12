Our vision was to create a sophisticated, urban environment that brought together the project’s historical significance and its distinctive surroundings, said Susan LaFleur, director of hospitality and residential interiors at Stantec’s Miami office.

Global architecture and design firm Stantec was selected by luxury multifamily real estate developer, ZOM, to spearhead the interior design of Met Square, the fourth and final phase of Downtown Miami’s Metropolitan Miami, the mixed-use residential complex located at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way.

Drawing inspiration from Miami’s earliest residents, the Tequesta Indians, and their adjacent archeological site, Met Square’s interior design concept is “Tribal Chic.”

“Our vision was to create a sophisticated, urban environment that brought together the project’s historical significance and its distinctive surroundings. Our team created a classic, elegant look that aligned with the design concept by blending natural quality materials, such as stone and wood, with modern sleek metal accents,” stated Susan LaFleur, director of hospitality and residential interiors at Stantec’s Miami office.

Tribal design touches can be found throughout the building’s elegant, expansive lobby. A stainless steel detailed marking on the wood flooring reflects the path of where the Miami River’s edge once flowed and leads to a fossil carving on the white marble reception desk. Adding to the décor is a striking undulating light fixture designed to cascade and guide tenants and visitors across to the reception area. Three-dimensional metal panels with tribal symbols and jewelry will grace the lobby and serve as a reminder of the earlier settlers.

On the 8th floor amenity deck, sliding glass doors will surround the clubroom and entertainment area creating an indoor/outdoor environment. Ground water features will lead to the pool area with cabanas, lounges, a gaming area and BBQ pods. A staircase with marble walls will connect the amenity deck to the wellness floor below with a spa and fitness center.

Neutral color tones with bold black accents and natural materials will be implemented throughout the building, creating a stylish, raw setting. Features such as reclaimed wood, green wall, rubber flooring and low VOC paints, signal the project’s adherence to green elements.

The prominent 714,000 square-foot, mixed-use project will feature 391 residences, a spa, club lounge, pool deck, four restaurants and an 18-screen multiplex with 1,778 seats.

Met Square is expected to be completed in 2018.

Stantec, a recognized national leader in architecture, design and engineering, is working on other prominent projects throughout Florida, including Luma at Miami Worldcenter; Solitair in Brickell; Pearl at Midtown 29 and Midtown 8, both in Midtown Miami; AER in Downtown Tampa; Jade Signature in collaboration with Pritzker Prize-winner Herzog & de Meuron; The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach in collaboration with Italian designer Piero Lissoni; and Eighty Seven Park in collaboration with Pritzker Prize-winner Renzo Piano.

