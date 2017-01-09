min is proud to announce the call for entries in the 2017 min Magazine Media Awards. This prestigious awards program honors magazine media brand excellence in all of its facets—content, marketing, design and digital—with special emphasis on sustained performance during the past 12 months. The early entry deadline is Thursday, February 9. Winners and honorable mentions will be celebrated at a special awards event on June 20, 2017 at the Yale Club in New York City.

The program has previously honored top media businesses including Bauer Media Group, Hearst, Meredith Corporation, Popsugar, Time Out, AARP and other exceptional brands. The awards program is open to all publishers of content—consumer publishers, b2b publishers, association publications, custom publishers and digital-only publishers. International entries are welcomed. Agencies and industry vendors may enter on behalf of their publishing partners.

"In a media landscape that's constantly evolving, it's been an honor to recognize the collaborative and innovative work of the min Community," said Roberta Caploe, Publisher of min. "I look forward to continuing that tradition given the tireless effort and creative pivots we saw from many publications in 2016."

All categories in min’s magazine Media Awards honor all-encompassing collaborative work published between February 16, 2016 and February 16, 2017. Categories include:



Advertiser Program/Partnership

Art Direction—Overall

Column/Blog

Consumer Marketing Campaign

Content Marketing Program

Contests/Sweepstakes

Cover Design Portfolio

Cover Illustration Portfolio

Custom Publishing Project

Digital Edition

Digital Excellence—Overall

E-letter Design

Editorial Excellence—Overall

Editorial Series

Event

Infographics

Lead Gen

Magazine Design—Overall

Magazine Design—Single Issue

Magazine Launch

Magazine Media Brand

Magazine Redesign

Magazine Relaunch

Magazine—Single Issue

Marketing Excellence—Overall

Media Kit/MarCom Materials

Microsite/Custom Website

Most Engaged Online Community

Native Advertising Content

Online Store/Ecommerce

Photo Galleries

Podcast—Series

Social Media Excellence—Overall

Use of Facebook

Use of Instagram

Use of Photography

Use of Pinterest

Use of Snapchat

Use of Twitter

Use of Typography

Video Series

Video: Overall Use of video

Website

For more information on entering min’s Magazine Media Awards, visit http://www.minonline.com/magazine-media-awards-2017/.

For questions about the program, contact Zoe Silverman at zsilverman(at)accessintel(dot)com. For questions about sponsorship, contact Tania Babiuk at tbabiuk(at)accessintel(dot)com.

About min:

min is the industry's trusted source on the consumer and b2b magazine business, reaching thousands of media executives through print, online and in-person events. For more than 60 years, min has been serving the magazine and media community with unparalleled coverage of this ever-changing industry. For more information, visit http://www.minonline.com.