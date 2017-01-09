New York, NY (PRWEB) January 09, 2017
min is proud to announce the call for entries in the 2017 min Magazine Media Awards. This prestigious awards program honors magazine media brand excellence in all of its facets—content, marketing, design and digital—with special emphasis on sustained performance during the past 12 months. The early entry deadline is Thursday, February 9. Winners and honorable mentions will be celebrated at a special awards event on June 20, 2017 at the Yale Club in New York City.
The program has previously honored top media businesses including Bauer Media Group, Hearst, Meredith Corporation, Popsugar, Time Out, AARP and other exceptional brands. The awards program is open to all publishers of content—consumer publishers, b2b publishers, association publications, custom publishers and digital-only publishers. International entries are welcomed. Agencies and industry vendors may enter on behalf of their publishing partners.
"In a media landscape that's constantly evolving, it's been an honor to recognize the collaborative and innovative work of the min Community," said Roberta Caploe, Publisher of min. "I look forward to continuing that tradition given the tireless effort and creative pivots we saw from many publications in 2016."
All categories in min’s magazine Media Awards honor all-encompassing collaborative work published between February 16, 2016 and February 16, 2017. Categories include:
- Advertiser Program/Partnership
- Art Direction—Overall
- Column/Blog
- Consumer Marketing Campaign
- Content Marketing Program
- Contests/Sweepstakes
- Cover Design Portfolio
- Cover Illustration Portfolio
- Custom Publishing Project
- Digital Edition
- Digital Excellence—Overall
- E-letter Design
- Editorial Excellence—Overall
- Editorial Series
- Event
- Infographics
- Lead Gen
- Magazine Design—Overall
- Magazine Design—Single Issue
- Magazine Launch
- Magazine Media Brand
- Magazine Redesign
- Magazine Relaunch
- Magazine—Single Issue
- Marketing Excellence—Overall
- Media Kit/MarCom Materials
- Microsite/Custom Website
- Most Engaged Online Community
- Native Advertising Content
- Online Store/Ecommerce
- Photo Galleries
- Podcast—Series
- Social Media Excellence—Overall
- Use of Facebook
- Use of Instagram
- Use of Photography
- Use of Pinterest
- Use of Snapchat
- Use of Twitter
- Use of Typography
- Video Series
- Video: Overall Use of video
- Website
