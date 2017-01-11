This new RAND report will greatly assist schools and districts in making decisions about implementing leader improvement systems under ESSA guidelines.

An updated and expanded report, “Leadership Interventions Under the Every Student Succeeds Act” released in December by the RAND Corporation has identified the Marzano School Leader Evaluation Model as one of two school leader evaluation models to meet criteria for evidence-based leader evaluation systems. The RAND Corporation analysis, funded by the Wallace Foundation, “offers guidance to states and districts on how they can choose to use the Every Student Succeeds Act to help achieve their school improvement goals by supporting principals and other school leaders.” The report notes that the Marzano model is “grounded in rigorous prior research that supports the theory of action” necessary to qualify for ESSA funding.

The Marzano School Leader Evaluation Model, developed by Learning Sciences Marzano Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, is one component of a comprehensive hierarchical aligned evaluation system for district leaders, school leaders, teachers, and non-classroom instructional support staff. This research-based model, authored by Beverly Carbaugh, Robert J. Marzano, and Michael Toth, has been implemented in states and districts nationwide. The model focuses on developing school leadership instructional capacity to support classroom teachers and improve student achievement. A companion book, School Leadership for Results: Shifting the Focus of Leadership Evaluation (2015) by Carbaugh, Marzano, and Toth, which offers a full explication of the model with recommendations for implementation, was also cited in the RAND report.

“We’re honored that the Marzano School Leader Evaluation Model has been recognized for its thorough grounding in research,” says lead author Dr. Beverly Carbaugh. “This new RAND report will greatly assist schools and districts in making decisions about implementing leader improvement systems under ESSA guidelines.”

Learning Sciences International, a leading provider of professional development and performance management in education, combines research-based instructional strategies, evaluation models, and classroom monitoring techniques with advanced web-based technology to foster meaningful growth in educators and leadership. Founded by former university faculty members and researchers, the company supports schools and educational initiatives in 11 countries and serves 311,000 teachers and more than 4 million students in the United States.