Dacor Debuts All-New Products at KBIS 2017

Dacor®, manufacturer of ultra-premium kitchen appliances, unveils a never-before-seen built-in column refrigeration collection and a new 42-inch side-by-side refrigerator at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Florida, January 10-12, 2017. The award-winning Discovery® TouchTop Induction Cooktop also makes its trade show debut in Dacor booth W1581.

“We are excited to showcase our newest products during KBIS, the industry’s premier event,” said Dacor President and CEO Chuck Huebner. “This is a great opportunity for leading designers and media to see how we continue to elevate and expand our ultra-premium product offerings for the modern, passionate home chef.”

The newest additions to the Dacor product line feature innovative, high-tech, and convenient amenities that are sure to make a bold statement in any kitchen. These products include:



Heritage™ Column Refrigeration Collection: Each refrigerator and freezer unit in this ENERGY STAR® certified collection showcases the latest in technical innovation, sophistication and design. Available in stainless steel and panel-ready configurations, the collection received the prestigious 2017 E-Star Emerging Technology Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for utilizing environmentally safer refrigerant. The Heritage Collection features best-in-class storage capacity and an exclusive auto-open door that requires minimal touch to operate.

Discovery® 42-inch Built-In Side-by-Side Refrigerator: A technical and aesthetic masterpiece, this unit takes performance and luxury to a new level, with doors that open a full 180 degrees and an Automatic Door Closure system. For food preservation, this ENERGY STAR® certified unit provides innovative Power Cool and Power Freeze settings to respond to changing environmental conditions.

Discovery® TouchTop Induction Cooktop: Available in two sizes, this sleek black glass unit combines signature Dacor technology with timeless aesthetics and master craftsmanship to enhance the cooking experience with a brand-new touch panel that provides precise power control with the slide of a finger.

To learn more about Dacor and its selection of ultra-premium kitchen appliances, visit http://www.dacor.com.