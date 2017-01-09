It is a pleasure to have Mr. Leo joining our Advisory Board, bringing his broad understanding in the development of medical devices, as well as his experience as a top executive

Anaconda BioMed S.L., a pre-clinical stage medical device company focused on the development of the next generation of neuro-thrombectomy systems for the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS), announced the appointment of Mr. Giovanni Leo, MS to join its Advisory Board (AB).

"It is a pleasure to have Mr. Leo joining our Advisory Board, bringing his broad understanding in the development of medical devices, as well as his experience as a top executive," said Anaconda BioMed S.L. CEO, Dr. Ofir Arad. "With Mr. Leo on Anaconda BioMed’s board I expect to advance faster towards a successful commercialization of ANCD BRAIN®, the 3rd generation thrombectomy device."

Mr. Leo is VP at the R&D Department of St Jude Medical since the acquisition of Endosense in 2013, which he co-founded to develop a novel technology for the catheter ablation treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Prior to Endosense, Mr. Leo was the director of the Geneva offices for Acrostak Corp., a Boston-Scientific funded medical device company. Mr. Leo earned an Executive MBA in Management and Corporate Finance from the HEC of Lausanne, following a degree in management engineering from the Politecnico of Milano, Italy.

"Anaconda Biomed is one of the fastest moving medical companies I have worked with. The combination of a strong market need and needle point company focus makes Anaconda Biomed a strong potential candidate in the neurovascular market," said Mr. Giovanni Leo. "I am thrilled to join the Advisory Board and I look forward to reaching commercialization."

About Anaconda BioMed, S.L.

Anaconda BioMed S.L. (http://www.anaconda.bio), headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, is among the world's most innovative early stage medical technology companies. The company was founded by Dr. Ofir Arad and Dr. Marc Ribó in 2015, and is developing the ANCD BRAIN®, a novel 3rd Generation Stented Aspiration Thrombectomy System for the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS). Every 2 seconds someone in the world is undergoing a stroke. Every 10 seconds someone in the world dies from a stroke. In the USA, there are about 690,000 annual incidences of AIS.

