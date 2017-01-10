Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health care system in Texas and one of the largest in the United States, has implemented Performance Insight™ from Visiun, the leading provider of laboratory analytics, for their laboratory data analytics needs.

As part of this partnership, Baylor Scott & White has installed Performance Insight™, for their hospital laboratories. With 48 owned, operated, joint-ventured and affiliated hospitals, 5.1 million patient encounters annually and 900 patient access points, Baylor Scott & White Health processes a vast amount of data that Visiun’s Performance Insight will help streamline to optimize efficiency and operational performance. Access to laboratory analytics will enable laboratory management to take action to increase efficiency in the laboratory and implement measures for process improvement to continue to meet the highest of standards.

“Baylor Scott & White is known for exceptional patient care and is a top-quality health care system in the country and we are committed to working with such an exemplary institute for their data analytics needs” says Tom Joseph, President and CEO of Visiun. “Visiun’s Performance Insight provides access to a whole new level of data that for the most part, wasn’t attainable before or involved very long manual processes to obtain. Having direct access to your analyzed data right at your fingertips is an indispensable tool to identify areas for process improvement for better operational performance and patient care.”

Compatible with every major LIS on the market, Visiun’s Performance Insight provides laboratory management with business intelligence and data analytics to help their teams monitor key service commitments and improve workflow, quality, and financial performance. With Performance Insight, laboratories can visualize everything that is happening in the lab on a daily basis including turnaround time, quality, productivity/workflow, blood product utilization, test utilization, and more.

About Visiun, Inc.

Visiun, Inc. is the leading provider of performance analytics to the laboratory industry. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Visiun has been providing services to the laboratory industry for over six years, with hundreds of laboratories installed across the United States. Performance Insight™, Visiun's core product, provides laboratory managers with a comprehensive suite of analytics that deliver immediate improvements in performance, efficiency, and quality. For more information, please visit http://www.visiun.com.