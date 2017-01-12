Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea recently welcomed the Coffee Shop at Appalachian Bible College to the group of independent coffee houses, cafés and bakeries it supports in 29 states. The new coffee shop is located on the lower level of the Servant Center, below Hanmer Dining Hall on the main campus at 161 College Dr. in Mount Hope, West Virginia.

“We’re excited to support Appalachian Bible College in its new venture,” said Founder and President Greg Ubert. “Training colleges and universities to operate their own on-campus coffee houses is one of our focuses as a specialty coffee roaster and coffee franchise alternative.”

Staffed entirely by students, the new coffee shop was the brainchild of Vice President for Student Services David E. Childs, who turned to Crimson Cup and its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program to learn how to build out, open and operate the venture.

“Our choice to use Crimson Cup over other vendors started with reading Greg Ubert's book on 7 Steps to Success and the appreciation for his practical insights into the coffee business and starting a coffee shop,” Childs said. “Foremost in our minds was the need for great customer service since we were novices in the field, and we felt his company would be able to help us. That has been confirmed now that we are a customer. So far we have been very satisfied.”

Childs said a visit to the Crimson Cup Innovation Lab and tour of its roasting facility “gave us a good sense of the people with whom we would work most closely and how responsive they would be to our particular situation on a small college campus.”

He said Crimson Cup quality was another factor in the decision to move forward. “The ‘Macro Roaster of the Year 2016’ award certainly helped us know that industry peers selected Crimson Cup as a superior product,” he said. “But it was also the expertise, experience, and enthusiasm of the personnel that produce the coffees and teas that gave us confidence the product would be high quality.”

Crimson Cup’s extensive experience working with college and university coffee houses also gave Childs confidence in moving forward.

“The best part of working with Crimson Cup has been our relationship with the staff,” he said. “On the phone, by email, and on location at our coffee shop they are very impressive in their knowledge and very supportive in answering our questions. The help with the construction of the counter area, the multiple drawings and revisions, and the suggestions on equipment all met our needs wonderfully.”

After months of planning and construction, the new shop opened in time to welcome alumni during the college’s homecoming weekend. It serves a full menu of hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks – including mochas, lattes and cappuccinos – as well as iced coffee and tea, cold-brewed coffee, hot chocolate, fruit smoothies and other custom drinks.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is Roast magazine’s 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced specialty and craft coffee in small batches. The company also teaches entrepreneurs to run successful coffee houses through its coffee franchise alternative program, which includes a coffee shop business plan. Crimson Cup coffee is available through a community of more than 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 29 states, Guam and Bangladesh, as well as the company’s own Crimson Cup Coffee Houses. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.