HBW Construction Discontinues Real Estate Division

HBW Construction has announced that it will discontinue its real estate brokerage division. Effective January 2017, HBW will focus on construction services.

“HBW is proud of our accomplishments in real estate brokerage services—which extends back to our 1969 founding. It is with excitement that we welcome this transition for our company,” said CEO Pete Watkins. “HBW’s commitment to construction services reflects our confidence in the strength and growth of this division. This change will allow us to further serve our customers’ construction needs. It will create growth potential within our company, and allow us to pursue a greater range of new construction opportunities.”

“This singular focus is a logical transition for HBW. We’re now aligned in a way that better fits our own talents, and the demand in the marketplace,” Watkins concluded. “We look forward to thriving alongside our clients in 2017 and beyond.”

