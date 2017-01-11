"This technology represents the first implantable biosensor to integrate living cells to detect, process, and monitor complex intracellular processes."

Efferent Labs, Inc., a developer of high-value medical technology and devices, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480) for the continued development of Efferent’s CytoComm™ Living Biosensor System.

Under the agreement, Efferent will work with Evotec to further develop and validate the CytoComm™ Living Biosensor System. The development will focus on the optimization and validation of targeted pathways, leveraging Evotec’s state-of-the-art capability platforms and its expertise in cell biology, pathway modeling, and in vivo pharmacology. The agreement will continue through the commercialization of the CytoComm™ Living Biosensor System.

Efferent Chief Medical Officer Spencer Rosero, MD said, “This technology represents the first implantable biosensor to integrate living cells to detect, process, and monitor complex intracellular processes. The platform provides a powerful tool to facilitate wireless, high-definition mapping and monitoring of target pathways, allowing researchers to leverage data analytics in real-time.”

Efferent Labs CEO Bill Rader added, “The decades of in vitro and in vivo expertise provided by Evotec, along with their world-class facilities will provide Efferent with valuable services. Efferent is thrilled with the prospect of working to move our product forward in a collaborative way with the experts at Evotec.”

Bartow Street Capital advised Efferent in its negotiations with Evotec AG.

About Evotec AG:

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. For additional information please go to http://www.evotec.com.

About Efferent Labs:

Efferent Labs is a developer of medical diagnostic technologies. Efferent Labs’ proprietary technology is visible in the CytoComm™ Living Cell Biosensor System, a real-time in vivo monitoring platform. CytoComm™, a patented technology, uses living cells to assess biological signaling and cellular response in vivo. Efferent Labs is based in Buffalo, NY and is a 2014 43North award winner. For more information visit http://www.efferentlabs.com or contact: press(at)efferentlabs(dot)com

