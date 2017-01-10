“BRP recognizes that coordinated, omni-channel experiences are a consumer expectation...”

QuickPivot, the SaaS cross-channel marketing platform enabling B2C companies to market at customer speed, today announced an alliance with Boston Retail Partners (BRP), the market-leading consultancy helping retailers optimize their business and technology processes to deliver seamless customer experiences before, during and after purchase. This alliance combines QuickPivot’s Cross-channel, Campaign Management (CCCM) platform, which enables marketers to deliver coordinated customer experiences across all channels, with BRP strategy, integration and implementation services to help retailers quickly realize the benefits from faster, smarter marketing decisions.

As many as 70% of smart-phone users research products while in the store (GoogleThink), and consumers who purchase through multiple channels tally 30% higher lifetime value than those who do not (IDC). These are just two statistics in a sea of evidence that point to the value of omni-channel customer experiences, and why building a world-class marketing architecture is a priority for so many retail CMOs and CIOs.

“BRP recognizes that coordinated, omni-channel experiences are a consumer expectation,” said Walter Deacon, Principal and Founder at BRP. “Retail marketers are smart and creative, but their hands are often tied by legacy marketing suites or emerging point solutions that miss the mark. QuickPivot’s marketing suite aligns well with BRP’s vision for a complete, contemporary marketing hub designed for omni-channel retailers. This alliance will offer retailers a one-stop-shop solution to plan, execute and measure omni-channel marketing programs all from one platform.”

Ken Marshall, CEO of QuickPivot added, “We’ve been working hard to create powerful and intuitive software for retailers with big ideas but the need to be nimble. We couldn’t be happier to have BRP as a partner. BRP brings an impeccable track-record of delivering client value, and has worked with hundreds of retail brands across the country. We look forward to providing the capabilities that align with BRP’s vision, and to drawing on their vast retail experience to make our platform even better.”

About BRP

BRP is an innovative and independent retail management consulting firm dedicated to providing superior service and enduring value to its clients. BRP combines its consultants' deep retail business knowledge and cross-functional capabilities to deliver superior design and implementation of strategy, technology and process solutions. The company focuses exclusively on the retail industry and consults in three key areas: IT strategy, vendor selection and project implementation. BRP's consulting services include:

Strategy | Business Intelligence | Business Process Optimization | Point of Sale (POS)

Mobile POS | Payment Security | E-Commerce | Store Systems and Operations | CRM

Unified Commerce | Customer Experience & Engagement | Order Management

Merchandise Management | Supply Chain | Information Technology

The company is a recognized thought leader in the retail sector and continually takes the pulse of the industry through benchmark surveys including the industry-leading annual POS/Customer Engagement Survey they have published for 17 years. In addition, the company publishes benchmark surveys on Customer Experience/Unified Commerce, E-Commerce and Merchandise Planning. For more information, visit http://www.bostonretailpartners.com.

About QuickPivot

QuickPivot™ delivers fast, powerful, easy-to-use software for smart and nimble marketers with big ideas. The QuickPivot Cross-channel, Campaign Management (CCCM) platform combines big data analytics, discrete customer journey insights, visual and intuitive segmentation, and simplified customer journey mapping in one unified SaaS offering. Winner of several industry innovation awards, the QuickPivot platform enables marketers to deliver coordinated customer experiences across all channels, measure results in real-time, and refine marketing programs to improve performance. As brands look for cost-effective ways to drive rapid campaign creation and execution, QuickPivot is emerging as the vendor of choice. That’s why clients like Shutterfly, HP, Allen Edmonds, the NHL, and over 20 channel partners are turning to QuickPivot as their contemporary marketing hub. For more information, visit http://www.quickpivot.com