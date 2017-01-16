CompuNet Inc. to Offer LS Networks' Business Broadband Solutions

CompuNet Inc., a leading value-added reseller and managed service provider for information technology (IT) solutions across the Northwest, has chosen LS Networks to provide data and broadband IP services for its business broadband customers.

The partnership means that CompuNet’s channel agents will have access to LS Networks network reach, strong operational support model and pre-sales support commitment. CompuNet offers services to online retailers and education, healthcare, utility and public agency sectors.

“We’re committed to providing high-level engineering and technical support for organizations across the Pacific Northwest,” said Bryan Adams, Director of Sales and Marketing at LS Networks. “With this partnership, CompuNet gains unmatched transparency and a true partnership, including access to all of the operational support LS Networks offers, from executive to engineering to sales. LS Networks is proud to partner with CompuNet and the entire wholesale agent community in order to provide superior service and network capabilities to shared customers.”

LS Networks will serve CompuNet’s end-customer needs across the Northwest with increased redundancy and better performance, from Seattle to Boise to Yakima to Bend to Medford and points in-between.

“Our goal is to become a more nimble organization and LS Networks has enhanced this,” said Christopher Paskewich, Sales Operations Director at CompuNet Inc. “Their ability to build custom networks and work with both the agent and the end-user is unparalleled in the marketplace. We’ve been playing with the big fish in the pond and weren’t satisfied with their performance. It’s been beneficial to bring not just an alternative — but a local — provider to customers, especially across our rural markets.”

About CompuNet Inc.

CompuNet Inc. is a leading value-added reseller and managed service provider for information technology solutions, with 10 locations in the Western U.S. and their headquarters in Meridian, Idaho. Their mission is to understand clients’ business needs, engineer IT solutions that precisely fit those needs and deploy those solutions on time and on budget. CompuNet strives to create technology solutions that are a perfect fit with what their clients want to accomplish today and tomorrow. Learn more at Compunet.biz.

About LS Networks

LS Networks is a privately held competitive local exchange and interexchange carrier, founded, based and headquartered in Portland, Oregon. LS Networks is committed to serving communities and businesses throughout the rural Northwest with the high-caliber equipment and network connectivity that other carriers typically deploy only in metropolitan areas. The company's network is designed to deliver data and broadband IP services to any size institution, organization or campus in the Pacific Northwest. Learn more at LSNetworks.net.