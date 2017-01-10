Hanover Research Names Anil Prahlad Chief Content Officer

Hanover Research (Hanover), a leading provider of custom market research and analytics, announced the appointment of Anil Prahlad as Chief Content Officer. Prahlad will spearhead Hanover’s research department, with a focus on ensuring the excellence of Hanover’s market research work and expanding the firm’s research capabilities.

“Anil has dedicated his career to delivering data-driven insights, with an extraordinary track record of success,” says Wes Givens, CEO, Hanover Research. “Anil’s background, experiences, and intellectual horsepower will be incredibly beneficial to Hanover as we take on the next stage of company growth.”

Prahlad brings more than 15 years of experience in market research leadership to this position. Prior to joining Hanover, Prahlad served as Chief Content Officer at RainKing, a Bethesda, Maryland-based provider of IT sales intelligence solutions. Prahlad also served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Research for Frontier Strategy Solutions and as Managing Director, Global Strategic Research, for Corporate Executive Board. He holds a master’s degree in management from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama.

“I am delighted to join Hanover at such a pivotal moment,” says Prahlad. “We have a rich opportunity to enhance our client experience by harnessing new platforms and technologies to drive insight. Hanover has already built a solid foundation of answering our clients’ needs with market research methodologies – my hope it take those capabilities to the next level.”

About Hanover Research:

Founded in 2003, Hanover Research is a global research and analytics firm that provides high quality, custom research through an annual, fixed-fee model for more than 1,000 clients in the corporate, education, and healthcare sectors. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Hanover employs high-caliber market researchers, analysts, and account professionals to deliver a robust service infrastructure that is revolutionary in its combination of flexibility and affordability. Hanover Research has been named a Top 50 Market Research Firm by the American Marketing Association in 2015 and 2016, and a Washington Business Journal Top 50 Fastest Growing Company in 2014 and 2015. To learn more about Hanover Research, visit http://www.hanoverresearch.com.

