Intellecy to Launch Smart Water Meter With Leak Protect

“Small leaks can go undetected for days, weeks and even months, before you notice the wet wall or ceiling. Our system will notify the homeowner anywhere 24/7 via smartphone, email or the panel as soon as the leak happens."

Intellecy today announced the upcoming launch of the Intellecy Smart Water Meter with Leak Protect, a smart home product that will help homeowners monitor for leaks, track their water use, and help manage water conservation goals. The Smart Water Meter with Leak Protect will debut on Kickstarter on February 7, 2017.

How it Helps Save Water and Save Money

The Smart Water Meter with Leak Protect monitors for water leaks and alerts the homeowner when a leak is detected whether as small as a pinhole or an all out pipe burst. It will help homeowners track their water use in real-time as the water is being used and notify the homeowner of high water use and water waste, such as long showers or a stuck toilet flapper. Installation is simple and easy as you only have to mount the sensor on the main water pipe; making it a DIY install with no pipe cutting or plumber needed.

Water Leak Damages and Dangers

“Small leaks can go undetected for days, weeks and even months, before you notice the wet wall or ceiling.”, said Emilio Vargas, Intellecy CEO. “Some pinhole leaks will actually repair themselves as the minerals in the water will seal the hole. Because the leak is hidden, the trapped water and moisture inside the wall or ceiling can turn to mold in as little as 24 to 48 hours. This mold poses a serious health risk in the home and everyone living there. The equally damaging pipe burst is more visible and easier to realize unless you are not at home. Our system will notify the homeowner anywhere 24/7 via smartphone, email or the system’s panel as soon as the leak happens.”

About Intellecy Inc

Intellecy Inc, based in San Diego CA, is a producer of intelligent smart home products. We provide innovative and easy-to-use technology that improves the smart home living experience. Intellecy's goal is to change the smarts in smart homes and improve the way our customers enjoy their homes. We are creating the Home-Smart-HomeTM. For more information visit intellecy.com.

###

Intellecy, Intellecy Smart Water Meter, Smart Water Meter with Leak Protect and Home Smart Home are trademarks of Intellecy Inc in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.