Dialogic Receives 2016 Real Time Web Solutions Excellence Award

Dialogic, a cloud-optimized applications and infrastructure solutions provider for service providers, enterprises, and developers, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named PowerMedia® XMS 3.2 as a 2016 Real Time Web Solutions Excellence Award winner.

Dialogic’s PowerMedia XMS is a highly scalable, software-only media server that enables standards-based, real-time multimedia communications solutions for IMS, MRF, Enterprise, and WebRTC applications on premise or in the cloud. PowerMedia XMS 3.2 is a significant upgrade of the company’s media server/media resource function (MRF), delivering key capabilities for NFV (Network Function Virtualization) and AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud deployments, and accelerating adoption across network operator, over-the-top (OTT), and enterprise markets.

“We are delighted that TMC has recognized our efforts to bringing innovative solutions to the market. With the release of PowerMedia XMS 3.2 which includes deployment enhancements on NFV and the AWS cloud, as well as key features such as Multi-Track Recording, we continue to demonstrate our dedication to helping our customers improve their media processing technology,” said Jim Machi, SVP of Product Management and Marketing.

“It gives me great pleasure to honor Dialogic as a 2016 recipient of the Real Time Web Solutions Excellence Award for their innovative product, PowerMedia XMS,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Dialogic in its groundbreaking work advancing real time communications on the Web.”

For more information on PowerMedia XMS, visit the PowerMedia XMS webpage.

About Dialogic

Dialogic is a leading cloud-optimized solutions provider for real-time communications media, applications, and infrastructure to service providers, enterprises, and developers around the globe. Based in Parsippany, NJ with offices worldwide, Dialogic helps 48 of the world’s top 50 mobile operators, and nearly 3,000 application developers build and deploy on agile networks. Learn more about how Dialogic is enabling agility by following us on Twitter @Dialogic, and visiting http://www.dialogic.com and the Dialogic Blog for the latest industry news, trends, and advice.

Dialogic and PowerMedia are registered trademarks of Dialogic Corporation or a subsidiary thereof (“Dialogic”). Other trademarks mentioned and/or marked herein belong to their respective owners.

