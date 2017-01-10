We empower administrative professionals and executive assistants by providing them with tools to overcome challenges, take on new responsibilities, seek out new opportunities, and thrive in their careers.

The Administrative Professionals Conference (APC) is celebrating its 25th anniversary conference this September with a special program featuring four inspiring keynote speakers. They include Allison Massari, an author and popular TED speaker who has written a thought-provoking book about overcoming the tragedy that helped shape her success. Her message, “The Fire Within: Burn Bright and Blaze Your Trail”, provides perspectives on life and applicable tools for managing change and adversity.

Carla Harris, Wealth Management, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, will inspire and motivate with her “Expect to Win: Show Up With Your Best Self Every Day” message; bestselling author and humorist Taylor Haydn will inject humor and energy in discussing “Living Life Large: Simple Actions to Create Success”; and professional magician and entrepreneur Vihn Giang will close the APC with an entertaining and enlightening presentation on “The Power of Perspective”.

"We’re thrilled to announce such a dynamic, incredibly motivational, and diverse group of Keynotes for our 25th anniversary conference,” said Judy Geller, Executive Director of the APC. “Their messages will be especially relevant as we empower administrative professionals and executive assistants by providing them with tools to overcome challenges, take on new responsibilities, seek out new opportunities, and thrive in their careers.”

The 4-day all-inclusive admin training and networking event will introduce new programming and features this September, including: an on-site PACE certification review session on Saturday, Sept. 16th; special active learning sessions; Peer Training led by Expert Assistants; more advanced-level sessions than ever before; optional group activities, and an expanded agenda geared towards empowering admins to take charge of their careers. For its 25th anniversary year, the APC will be held at the Venetian Las Vegas this September 17-20. Early registration numbers have event organizers expecting the conference to sell out this year.

About the APC:

For 25 years, the Administrative Professionals Conference (APC) has set the bar for excellence in admin and EA training, providing relevant, “real-world” admin education critical for a changing workforce. Attendees get essential training to strengthen and expand critical skills they need to thrive in today’s corporate environment, improve their productivity, and increase their value to their bosses and organizations. Quality, value, innovation, and a thorough knowledge of the admin career are the hallmarks of what the APC has become known for since 1992.

About ASAP:

The American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP) is the largest free association and resource center for administrative professionals and executive assistants. To its membership of over 70,000 admins and EAs from around the world, ASAP provides access to online training, the PACE Certification for admins, live and on-demand webinars, a monthly newsletter, and articles and features curated for admins. ASAP is a business unit within Diversified Communications, a global organization operating on four continents and a major independent producer of events and media worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.ASAPorg.com